Trump's Medicaid Rollback Could Put Hundreds Of Hospitals In Peril, New Report Finds

Nearly 450 hospitals across the United States face a high risk of closing or cutting services due to more than $900 billion in cuts to Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) under President Donald Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to a report released Tuesday by watchdog group Public Citizen.

Medicaid currently covers about a fifth of all hospital spending.

The at-risk hospitals collectively served nearly seven million patients in 2024, with roughly 275,000 direct patient care workers and nearly 70,000 beds, according to the report.

“Trump’s cuts to Medicaid will hurt millions of low-income and disabled Americans, and will deepen financial strains already plaguing rural and safety-net hospitals,” said Eileen O’Grady, researcher and report author at Public Citizen.

Who Gets Hit Hardest

Rural hospitals and those serving Black and Latino patients face disproportionate risk. More than a quarter of all hospitals are at risk in Connecticut, California, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington.

Industry Already Feeling The Strain

Hospitals have already begun laying off staff and scaling back maternity and mental health services. Trinity Health projects losses of $1.5 billion due to policy changes. Alameda Health System in Oakland announced nearly 300 layoffs and projected losses exceeding $100 million annually by 2030.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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