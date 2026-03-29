Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) has reportedly finalized a $2.75 billion agreement to introduce AI-developed drugs from Hong Kong’s Insilico Medicine to the global market.

Details Of The Deal

The collaboration between the two firms began with an AI-based software licensing deal in 2023. Andrew Adams, Lilly’s group vice president of Molecule Discovery, emphasized the partnership’s potential to explore new mechanisms and accelerate therapeutic candidate identification.

What Does Insilico Do?

Insilico’s AI development occurs outside China, in Canada and the Middle East, while early preclinical drug development is conducted in China. Zhavoronkov stated that AI can expedite molecule synthesis compared to traditional methods.

Zhavoronkov noted that Eli Lilly excels in certain AI areas, highlighting the company’s integration of biology, chemistry, and automation. As part of the agreement, Insilico will join Lilly’s Gateway Labs for biotech development.

Critical Timing

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