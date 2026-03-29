Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
PRAGUE, CZECHIA - 30. May 2025: Eli Lilly logo sign of the pharmaceutical company. Close-up of the signage on an office building exterior in Europe. American drug development corporation.
March 29, 2026 3:23 PM 2 min read

Eli Lilly Secures $2.75 Billion Deal With Insilico Medicine To Bring AI-Developed Drugs To Global Market: Report

Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) has reportedly finalized a $2.75 billion agreement to introduce AI-developed drugs from Hong Kong’s Insilico Medicine to the global market.

Details Of The Deal

The collaboration between the two firms began with an AI-based software licensing deal in 2023. Andrew Adams, Lilly’s group vice president of Molecule Discovery, emphasized the partnership’s potential to explore new mechanisms and accelerate therapeutic candidate identification.

What Does Insilico Do?

Insilico’s AI development occurs outside China, in Canada and the Middle East, while early preclinical drug development is conducted in China. Zhavoronkov stated that AI can expedite molecule synthesis compared to traditional methods.

Zhavoronkov noted that Eli Lilly excels in certain AI areas, highlighting the company’s integration of biology, chemistry, and automation. As part of the agreement, Insilico will join Lilly’s Gateway Labs for biotech development.

Critical Timing

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved