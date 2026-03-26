What's Going On With ENvue Medical Stock On Thursday?

ENvue Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:FEED) shares are down during Thursday’s premarket session after the stock surged around 17% on Wednesday.

The jump followed a recent announcement regarding the company’s ENvue Navigation Platform.

ENvue Lands Detroit Trauma Center Purchase

ENvue Medical announced a significant purchase of its ENvue Navigation Platform and feeding tubes by a teaching hospital and Level I Trauma Center in the Detroit metropolitan area.

The partnership expands ENvue’s presence to 39 hospitals across the U.S., emphasizing the importance of real-time visualization in feeding tube placement.

The ENvue system, which has received FDA 510(k) clearance for adult use, assists clinicians in placing feeding tubes safely and efficiently.

The platform’s integration into existing clinical workflows highlights its potential for future applications in pediatric and vascular access settings.

ENvue Expands to 39 US Hospitals

ENvue Medical develops medical devices for enhanced navigation in clinical procedures.

The company provides personalized navigation technology to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes safely and efficiently.

The ENvue Navigation Platform is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system that helps clinicians place feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract.

FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement during the placement procedure.

Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

In January, ENvue Medical inked a distribution agreement with U-Deliver to distribute ENvue’s recently launched over-the-counter reusable ENFit Syringes product line nationwide through non-acute care channels.

The over-the-counter ENFit Syringes are designed to meet both feeding and medication delivery clinical needs.

Image via ENvue Medical