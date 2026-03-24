Murphy, Scanlon Unveil Bill To Shield Health Care Whistleblowers As Private Equity Expands Hospital Ownership— 'Need To Make Sure...'

The Patient Safety and Whistleblower Protections Act would shield nurses, doctors, and support staff from employer retaliation when they speak out about unsafe conditions at hospitals and nursing homes. While the Federal Whistleblower Protection Act covers federal employees and contractors, no equivalent statute currently protects health care workers at private facilities.

“We need to make sure that workers feel safe coming forward and calling out the greed and corruption that is destroying their ability to care for patients,” Murphy said.

Scanlon called the bill a necessary safeguard at a time when, she said, the administration is prioritizing “corporate profits over Americans’ health.”

Private Equity Focus Raises Concerns

The legislation comes alongside Murphy’s report, "Aided and Abetted: How the Trump Administration is Helping Private Equity Take Over Health Care," which highlights what he describes as accelerating private equity ownership of hospitals and nursing homes.

Murphy and Scanlon also co-introduced the Take Back Our Hospitals Act, a separate proposal aimed at banning private equity firms from owning hospitals and nursing homes.

Industry Pressure Builds

The push for stronger protections comes as hospitals face growing financial and regulatory strain. Analysts have warned that reimbursement changes and policy shifts could pressure margins and patient volumes across the sector.

Broader Criticism Of The System

Concerns about profit-driven practices in health care have also intensified. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban said earlier this year that the system has "become a game of who can rip off who and get away with it," reflecting broader frustration over rising costs and opaque pricing.

Murphy’s bill does not yet outline detailed enforcement mechanisms or penalties in its initial summary. A Senate committee hearing has not been scheduled.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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