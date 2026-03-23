Medicare And Medicaid Services Says New Rule Could Save Taxpayers $781 Million Every Year

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has finalized a rule that would eliminate fax machines and paper mail from large portions of the U.S. health care claims process, replacing them with standardized electronic transactions the agency says will save taxpayers nearly $782 million a year.

Paper-Based Claims System Faces Overhaul

Announced Friday, the rule formally titled the Administrative Simplification; Adoption of Standards for Health Care Claims Attachments Transactions and Electronic Signatures Final Rule requires health care providers, insurers and clearinghouses covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to submit medical records, X-rays, clinical notes, laboratory results and telemedicine documentation through standardized electronic channels.

The rule also adopts standards for electronic signatures, ensuring documents can be transmitted securely and authenticated digitally, a shift the agency says will reduce administrative burden and bring the claims infrastructure in line with advances in medical technology.

CMS Targets $782M In Annual Savings

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz framed the overhaul in blunt terms. “The 1980s called, and they want their fax machines back,” Oz said in the agency’s official statement. “Every minute providers save on paperwork is another minute they can spend caring for patients.”

The health care industry currently exchanges billions of pages of faxed documents each year, a practice CMS says routinely leads to delays, lost information and elevated administrative costs — expenses that have long weighed on benefit outlays and strained fiscal efficiency across Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Timeline Set For 2026 Rollout

The regulation is scheduled to take effect May 26, 2026, sixty days after its publication in the Federal Register. Covered entities will then have a two-year transition period, with full compliance required by May 26, 2028.

Digital Push Extends Across Federal Policy

CMS said the new claims rule forms part of its Optimizing Care Delivery Framework, which targets systemic inefficiencies in health care administration nationwide.



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