What's Going On With Cingulate Stock Today?

The stock’s volatile move comes as broader markets experienced mixed performance, with the S&P 500 futures down 0.6% and the Healthcare sector remaining flat.

Cingulate reported a net loss of $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, slightly up from a loss of $6.2 million in the same period the previous year.

Additionally, the company announced the granting of a European patent for its ADHD treatment, CTx-1301, which is expected to bolster its intellectual property portfolio and support future commercialization efforts.

The company also secured a $12 million private investment to enhance its capital position, which is aimed at supporting regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities for CTx-1301. This funding is crucial as Cingulate prepares for potential market entry, pending FDA approval.

As of December 31, 2025, Cingulate had cash and equivalents worth $10.953 million.

Technical Analysis

Cingulate is currently trading 3.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.7% above its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness but longer-term strength. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 83.62%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.17, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD stands at 0.8129, above its signal line at 0.7137, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Cingulate as it navigates its current market position.

Key Resistance : $8.00

: $8.00

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating. Recent analyst moves include:

Ascendiant Capital : Buy (Lowers Target to $58.00) (Dec. 8, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $58.00) (Dec. 8, 2025) Roth Capital : Buy (Lowers Target to $16.00) (Nov. 19, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $16.00) (Nov. 19, 2025) Roth Capital: Buy (Raises Target to $17.00) (Oct. 15, 2025)

CING Price Action: Cingulate shares were up 3.60% at $7.78 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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