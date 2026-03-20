Medicare Chief Chris Klomp Optimistic On CDC Director Search As Vaccine Fight Roils Agency— 'We Will Select...'

A top U.S. health official said Thursday he was encouraged by interviews to select the next permanent leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the agency navigates mounting legal and institutional turbulence over vaccine policy.

Klomp ‘Optimistic’ Amid Agency Turmoil

Chris Klomp, Director of Medicare, Deputy Administrator at CMS, and Chief Counselor at the Department of Health and Human Services, told a Stat News conference he expected a strong outcome from the selection process.

Court Blocks Kennedy's CDC Changes

Markets Track Legal Uncertainty

ACIP has guided vaccine use since 1964. Kennedy dismissed all members in June 2025, replacing them with individuals skeptical of vaccine mandates. In January, Trump reduced required vaccines from 72 to 11 for the most serious diseases while allowing parents to opt into the full schedule.



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