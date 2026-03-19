What's Going On With bioAffinity Stock Thursday?

The recent momentum follows the release of a clinical case study that highlights the effectiveness of its CyPath Lung test in diagnosing pulmonary nodules, which traditionally require invasive procedures.

BIAF Jumps on CyPath Lung Case Study

The new clinical case study on Tuesday detailed a 71-year-old former smoker with multiple pulmonary nodules, where the CyPath Lung test indicated “Unlikely Malignancy,” ultimately confirming benign nodules in a follow-up scan.

The update is significant as it showcases the test’s potential to reduce patient anxiety and healthcare costs by avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures.

The follow-up scan in October 2025 showed the suspicious nodules in the right upper lobe had resolved, indicating benign inflammation, and a small nodule located in the fissure between the upper and lower right lobes remained unchanged.

In a clinical study, the noninvasive CyPath Lung test demonstrated 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity, and 88% accuracy for detecting lung cancer in small nodules less than 20 millimeters.

Remarkable Growth In 2025

Additionally, the company on Friday reported a remarkable 87% year-over-year revenue growth for CyPath Lung in 2025, with the number of tests performed increasing by 99%.

The shift in focus from lower-margin lab services to a high-growth flagship product is drawing attention from traders and analysts alike.

The number of physician offices and clinics ordering CyPath Lung for their patients increased 67% over 2024. The company expects the trend to accelerate in 2026 as it expands its sales force into new markets.

Fiscal 2025 revenue was $6.2 million, compared with $9.4 million for 2024.

bioAffinity Technologies says the forecast for unit sales of CyPath Lung reflects an increase of greater than 100% over 2025, with a corresponding increase in revenues for our noninvasive lung cancer diagnostic.

BIAF Price Action: bioAffinity Technologies shares were down 3.09% at $2.35 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $0.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock