Mark Cuban Refuses To 'Rip On' TrumpRx, Lauds It For Saving 'A Lot Of ' Patients' Money

Mark Cuban, billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Costplusdrugs.com, praised TrumpRx, a prescription drug platform launched by President Donald Trump, for its efforts in reducing the cost of certain medications for patients.

Cuban took to X on Wednesday to talk about the positive impact of the drug platform on healthcare costs.

“Everyone wants me to rip on TrumpRx. Reality is, it's saving patients money on IVF and a few other drugs. A lot of money,” wrote the Shark Tank star.

He further praised the team behind TrumpRx, mentioning names like the Director of Medicare, Chris Klomp, Deputy National Coordinator at HHS, Mark Atalla, and Director of CMS Innovation Center, Abe Sutton.

“TrumpRx is just getting started,” he wrote.

Cuban’s post was a response to an article in NBC News that criticized TrumpRx, saying it isn’t “doing much” for the rising drug prices.

The entrepreneur said that TrumpRx appears focused on helping patients, emphasizing that it refused insurance industry price hikes that even hurt their stock prices.

Cuban Urges Patience on Drug Reform

“Give them a chance,” Cuban said. “Anything that opens the door for lower price medications I'm a fan of.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock