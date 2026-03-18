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Eye
March 18, 2026 3:14 PM 2 min read

Nano-Cap Artelo Biosciences Stock Explodes — Glaucoma Study Collaboration Ignites Rally

ART27.13 is a peripherally selective synthetic cannabinoid.

Glaucoma Study Collaboration Advances ART27.13 Development

Artelo has entered into a Definitive Investigator-Initiated Study Agreement with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust to explore ART27.13’s effects on intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.

The study, funded by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division, is set to enroll its first patient in the second quarter of 2026, marking a pivotal step in expanding ART27.13’s clinical potential.

The agreement allows Artelo to supply ART27.13 capsules as the Investigational Medicinal Product for the study.

Mechanism Targets Key Drivers Of Eye Pressure

ART27.13 is aimed at modulating IOP through activation of cannabinoid receptors located in peripheral tissues (including ocular tissues).

Preclinical research suggests that peripheral cannabinoid receptor activity may positively influence aqueous humor dynamics and ocular blood outflow—two key mechanisms involved in intraocular pressure regulation.

Artelo Biosciences Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 77% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 29.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term strength.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 59.46%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 63.94, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not overbought at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0119, with the signal line at -0.1596, indicating a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not overbought, there is potential for upward movement.

  • Key Resistance: $7.00
  • Key Support: $5.50

ARTL Stock Price Activity: Artelo Biosciences shares were up 44.95% at $7.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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