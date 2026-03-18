What's Going On With AirSculpt Stock On Wednesday?

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) shares are up on Wednesday after plummeting to as low as $2.3 on Tuesday.

Delayed Annual Filing

The company on Tuesday announced its intent to delay the filing of its annual report, which has led to increased scrutiny from analysts and investors alike.

This decision is significant as it may impact investor confidence and the company’s financial transparency moving forward.

In addition, AirSculpt Technologies reported that it is addressing certain internal control deficiencies that were identified during the preparation of its financial statements.

The company aims to resolve these issues promptly to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and restore investor trust.

Preliminary Earnings

AirSculpt Technologies reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenues of $33.4 million versus the consensus of $34.51 million.

Quarterly same-store revenue is down approximately 16%. Fiscal 2025 preliminary revenue of $151.8 million (prior $153 million).

Same-store revenue improved to end the year down single digits in December. The company’s refreshed marketing strategy delivered positive comparable sales in February.

AirSculpt expects first quarter 2026 revenue of $38.5 million-$39.5 million versus consensus of $37.15 million.

The guidance represents the same-store revenue as approximately flat at the midpoint.

CEO Sees Momentum in 2026

Yogi Jashnani, CEO, stated: “I am encouraged by the momentum we are seeing as we enter 2026. The significant strategic changes made during the period to recalibrate our marketing, expand into adjacent procedures and tighten our operations drove meaningful improvement in our demand and sales trend at year’s end and resulted in the delivery of positive revenue in February 2026 compared to the prior year period.”

AIRS Stock Price Activity: AirSculpt Technologies shares were up 6.32% at $2.86 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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