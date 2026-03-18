What's Going On With Nasus Pharma Stock On Wednesday

NS002 Phase 2 Hits 1.6-Min Threshold

The Phase 2 study results indicated that NS002 has the potential to exceed EpiPen performance, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in the time to therapeutic threshold.

The study highlighted that NS002 achieved a median time to the critical 100 pg/mL epinephrine threshold of 1.6 minutes, significantly faster than the widely used EpiPen.

What Led To Nasus Pharma's Stock Fall

On Monday, at the five-minute mark, 88.4% of subjects receiving NS002 reached the threshold compared to 64.6% with EpiPen, demonstrating a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events reported.

When the company released interim data in January, 91% of participants administered NS002 reached the epinephrine plasma threshold of 100 pg/ml at 5 minutes, compared to 67% of those administered EpiPen.

Data released in January showed that NS002 demonstrated a higher mean peak plasma concentration (Cmax) of 655 pg/ml compared to 548 pg/ml for EpiPen, and achieved peak concentration (Tmax) in 10.8 minutes compared to 15 minutes with EpiPen.

Today's data showed that NS002 reached Tmax in a median of 15 minutes compared to 19.8 minutes with EpiPen.

Nasus Pharma Down 60.1% vs 100-Day SMA

Currently, the stock is trading 45.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 60.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant weakness in its price trend.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 66.18%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 28.58, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued in the short term. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -0.5581, below its signal line of -0.4248, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is oversold, the overall trend remains negative.

Key Resistance : $3.00

: $3.00 Key Support: $2.50

NSRX Price Action: Nasus Pharma shares were down 5.02% at $2.65 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $2.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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