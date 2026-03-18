Hims & Hers Opens Waitlist For $149 Branded Wegovy And Ozempic Via Novo Nordisk Deal

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Technical Analysis

HIMS is trading 31.2% above its 20-day SMA but 21.7% below its 100-day SMA, and shares are down 20.67% over the past 12 months, which fits a “bounce inside a bigger downtrend” profile. Within the $13.74 to $70.43 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its lows than its highs, and the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA after the death cross in December.

RSI is at 62.69, in neutral territory, suggesting the recent rebound hasn’t reached overheated levels. The MACD is bullish, with the MACD line at 0.6719 above the signal line at -0.7768, and the positive histogram (1.4488) shows that upside momentum has been improving.

The combination of an RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with short-term strength battling a weaker longer-term trend.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 4, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 2 cents (Down from 20 cents YoY)

: 2 cents (Down from 20 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $618.44 million (Up from $586.01 million YoY)

: $618.44 million (Up from $586.01 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 49.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock has a Hold rating and an average price target of $31.23. Recent analyst moves include:

Leerink Partners : Market Perform (Raises Target to $25.00) (Mar. 16)

: Market Perform (Raises Target to $25.00) (Mar. 16) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $29.00) (Mar. 11)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $29.00) (Mar. 11) Citigroup: Upgraded to Neutral (Raises Target to $24.00) (Mar. 10)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Hims & Hers Health, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Hims & Hers Health. Benzinga Edge’s signal reveals a premium-valued setup with weak momentum and only moderate growth support. For longer-term bulls, the chart needs to hold the $24.00 area and keep rebuilding above the 50-day trend before the move looks more durable.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because HIMS carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 3.76% at $24.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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