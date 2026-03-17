Cencora CFO James Cleary To Retire

Cencora’s Chief Financial Officer, James Cleary, is set to retire on June 30, 2026, after serving in the role since November 2018.

Cleary will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 financial guidance, maintaining an adjusted earnings range of $17.45 to $17.75 per share, which reflects confidence in its ongoing financial strategy.

In addition to the leadership change, Cencora is actively seeking a successor for Cleary, indicating a commitment to a smooth transition.

Cencora 5.6% Below 20-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 5.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.2% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting it is struggling to maintain upward momentum.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 32.54% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 39.58, which is considered neutral territory, indicating a lack of strong momentum in either direction.

Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.7282, below its signal line at 0.8648, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $377.00

: $377.00 Key Support: $328.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $363.41. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $425.00) (Feb. 13)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $425.00) (Feb. 13) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $419.00) (Feb. 10)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $419.00) (Feb. 10) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Raises Target to $429.00) (Feb. 10)

Cencora Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Cencora, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 33.14 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 33.14 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum Rank: 81.36 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Cencora’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, with strong momentum indicators suggesting the stock is currently outperforming the market despite some concerns over leadership changes.

Top ETF Exposure

COR Price Action: Cencora shares were down 2.47% at $337.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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