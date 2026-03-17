Federal Judge Flags Legal Flaws In RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Overhaul

A federal court has signaled that recent U.S. government actions altering vaccine recommendations and restructuring a key advisory panel likely violated federal law.

In January, the Trump administration announced that it would be changing the federal vaccine schedule.

President Donald Trump, on Truth Social, announced that the required vaccines have been reduced from 72 to 11 for the most serious diseases, while also allowing parents to opt for all vaccines.

Court Questions Scientific And Procedural Integrity

The court, in a filing on Monday, emphasized that while science is not infallible, it remains the most reliable framework for decision-making—particularly when paired with established procedural safeguards.

He described Kennedy’s stance as rigid and ideological, saying it resembles a belief system rather than a scientific debate.

The ruling underscored that U.S. vaccine policy has historically relied on a structured system combining scientific rigor with formal legal procedures. Central to that system is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which has provided independent, expert guidance on vaccine use since 1964.

ACIP Bypass Raises Legal Concerns

The federal court found that the government likely undermined this framework by bypassing ACIP when revising immunization schedules. This move, it said, not only represented a procedural lapse but also suggested a broader departure from reliance on scientific expertise.

Further scrutiny was directed at the wholesale removal and replacement of ACIP members.

In September 2025, the Health and Human Services Secretary added five new members to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The court noted that the new appointments were made without the rigorous vetting process that historically ensured the committee’s independence and technical credibility.

Plaintiffs Likely To Succeed On APA Claims

As a result, the court concluded that plaintiffs are likely to succeed in demonstrating that both the restructuring of ACIP and the January 2026 updates to the childhood immunization schedule violate the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

Thomson Reuters published a copy of the lawsuit online Monday.

Broader Implications For Public Health Policy

Plaintiffs are seeking to block further ACIP meetings and nullify recent policy changes while the case proceeds.

The court has partially granted preliminary relief, signaling that the challenged actions may not withstand judicial review.

Stocks To Watch

Price Action: Pfizer shares edged up 0.23% to $26.67 in Tuesday's premarket session, according to Benzinga Pro data. GSK rose 0.11% to $53.83, while Merck slipped 0.11% to $115.30. Moderna declined 0.30% to $53.15, and Sanofi SA gained 1.11% to $44.47.

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