Eli Lilly's Eczema Drug Shows Strong Skin Clearance In Phase 3 Pediatric Trial

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) on Monday announced positive results from its Phase 3 ADorable-1 trial for Ebglyss (lebrikizumab-lbkz) in pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is more common in children than adults, affecting 9.6 million children in the U.S., one-third of whom have moderate-to-severe disease.

Lilly plans to submit these data to the U.S. and global regulators for a potential label update.

Eli Lilly Trial Met Primary And Secondary Endpoints

Ebglyss met the primary and key secondary endpoints at Week 16, improving disease severity while delivering skin clearance and relief from persistent itch.

In the ADorable-1 study, 63% of patients achieved significant skin improvement, while 44% reached clear or almost clear skin at Week 16. Additionally, 39% of participants achieved near-complete skin clearance, and 35% experienced significant itch relief.

Safety Profile Consistent With Earlier Studies

The safety profile of EBGLYSS was consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals observed.

The ADorable clinical program is ongoing. Additional results from ADorable-1 and ADorable-2, a 52-week extension study of patients enrolled in ADorable-1, will be disclosed later this year.

Eli Lilly’s Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 2.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.9% below its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 19.44% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a longer-term bullish trend.

The RSI is at 42.31, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -14.1232, below its signal line at -11.1987, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1095.50

: $1095.50 Key Support: $965.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $1163.52. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Initiated with Outperform (Target $1250.00) (Feb. 25)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $1250.00) (Feb. 25) Barclays : Initiated with Overweight (Target $1350.00) (Feb. 20)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $1350.00) (Feb. 20) Deutsche Bank: Buy (Raises Target to $1285.00) (Feb. 9)

Eli Lilly’s Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Eli Lilly, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 3.92 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to peers.

: 3.92 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to peers. Quality : 95.59 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency.

: 95.59 — Strong balance sheet and operational efficiency. Momentum: 79.73 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Eli Lilly’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong quality score, indicating a solid operational foundation.

While the momentum score suggests the stock is performing well, the low value score warns that it may be trading at a premium, prompting investors to consider their entry points carefully.

LLY Stock Price Activity: Eli Lilly shares were up 0.27% at $987.74 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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