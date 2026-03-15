Trump's Surgeon General Pick Dr. Casey Means Reverses Stance, Echoes Dr. Mehmet Oz's 'Take The Vaccine' Call

Dr. Casey Means, the nominee for the U.S. surgeon general, has reversed her stance on measles vaccination, urging Americans to get vaccinated.

Dr. Means, in her written remarks to the Senate health committee, expressed her support for the measles vaccine, reported MS NOW. This statement comes after her refusal to recommend the vaccine during a public hearing last month.

Means Aligns With Dr. Oz

“I stand with Dr. Oz’s message to Americans to take the measles vaccine,” Means wrote, referring to Dr. Mehmet Oz, the director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Last month, Dr. Oz urged Americans to “take the vaccine, please,” emphasizing that measles is a serious disease and that all eligible individuals should be protected.

Means, a Stanford-trained physician turned wellness entrepreneur, has been nominated to be the “Nation’s Doctor,” a role that involves disseminating the best scientific information to the public and communicating directly with the public, as per the Department of Health and Human Services website.

During the public hearing, when Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) asked Means whether she would encourage parents to vaccinate their children against measles, she did not give a direct answer. She said she was “absolutely supportive of the measles vaccine” but did not say whether she would personally recommend it.

MMR Vaccine Key to Outbreak Response

The U.S. has seen a resurgence of measles outbreaks, prompting health officials to emphasize the importance of vaccination.

A June 2025 Stanford University study warned that at current vaccination rates, measles could become endemic again within two decades, projecting 51.2 million cases and 159,200 deaths over 25 years

Dr. Means’ reversal on the measles vaccine could potentially influence public perception and vaccination rates, especially if she is confirmed as the surgeon general.

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