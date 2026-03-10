MiNK Therapeutics Pediatric Cancer Breakthrough Sparks Stock Rally

Pediatric Cancer Collaboration

Under the collaboration, MiNK Therapeutics will receive approximately $1.1 million in non-dilutive funding to support the development of its PRAME-TCR-iNKT asset.

The agreement also includes a double-digit share of downstream commercial revenues.

The program aims to harness the biology of iNKT cells to enable precise tumor targeting while activating coordinated immune responses within the tumor microenvironment.

The partnership reflects MiNK’s broader strategy to apply its iNKT platform across validated tumor antigens, focusing on safety and long-term survivorship.

The collaboration is designed to advance the program in a capital-efficient manner while allowing MiNK to retain the ability to pursue other tumor antigen targets independently.

iNKT Vs. Traditional Cell Therapies

As an allogeneic, off-the-shelf therapy derived from healthy donors, iNKT cells can be manufactured in advance, cryopreserved, and delivered to patients when needed without HLA matching or toxic lymphodepleting chemotherapy.

MiNK Therapeutics’ Prior Encouraging Data

In July 2025, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the publication of a landmark case in Nature's Oncogene.

The data described a complete and durable remission in a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer, following treatment with agenT-797, MiNK's allogeneic iNKT cell therapy.

The patient achieved a complete clinical, radiologic, and biochemical remission, with no evidence of disease over two years later.

Donor iNKT cells were detectable up to six months post-infusion; treatment was well-tolerated with no cytokine release syndrome or graft-versus-host disease.

INKT Price Action: MiNK Therapeutics shares were up 48.33% at $15.50 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock