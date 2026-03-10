BioNTech Stock Tumbles As Co-Founders Pivot To New MRNA Venture

With both companies focusing on their respective strategic priorities, BioNTech expects to maximize value for patients and shareholders alike.

Unexpected Transition

Co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will move to lead their new company by the end of 2026, with BioNTech’s Supervisory Board initiating an executive search for successors.

The new venture aims to advance mRNA technologies, while BioNTech will sharpen its focus on its existing pipeline, which includes 15 ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials in oncology by year-end.

2026 will also be the first year in which BioNTech expects multiple late-stage data readouts across major cancer types. The clinical trials and resulting data will inform regulatory and launch plans.

BNTX Earnings Beat Estimates

BioNTech reported:

BioNTech Technical Analysis

Currently, BioNTech is trading 18% below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.8% below its 20-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend.

Shares have decreased 3.03% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.49, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -1.4056, below its signal line at -0.3937, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for BioNTech.

Key Resistance : $101.50

: $101.50 Key Support: $81.00

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BioNTech SE American Depositary Share, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 19.82) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: BioNTech SE American Depositary Share’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the Momentum (19.82) confirms the weak trend, the company's strategic pivot may provide future opportunities for growth.

BNTX Price Action: BioNTech shares were down 14.25% at $87.60 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

