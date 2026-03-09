Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares are up during Monday’s premarket session following the announcement of positive topline results from the Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study of azetukalner in focal onset seizures.

Positive topline results were reported from the study, indicating a strong performance of azetukalner.

Seizures Study Meets Main Goal

The study met its primary endpoint of monthly focal onset seizure frequency reduction, with a placebo-adjusted median percentage change (MPC) of -42.7% in the 25 mg group.

The company said the trial data outperforms the previously completed Phase 2b X-TOLE study, which demonstrated a -34.6% placebo-adjusted MPC in the 25 mg dose group over eight weeks (-52.8% in the 25 mg group and -18.2% in the placebo group).

Additionally, the study achieved a key secondary endpoint, showing that 54.8% of participants in the 25 mg group experienced at least a 50% reduction in monthly seizure frequency compared to 20.8% in the placebo group.

Xenon plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for azetukalner in the third quarter of 2026. This potential approval would position azetukalner as the only KV7 potassium channel opener available for treating epilepsy, which could significantly impact the treatment landscape for patients with uncontrolled seizures.

Analyst Sees Data Goes Beyond The Set Bar

William Blair noted that investors were debating whether the bar should be 25% or 30% on a placebo-normalized basis, and the data clearly blast through both.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 13.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.3% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term momentum. Shares have increased 22.40% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 46.09, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.1818, below its signal line at 0.3049, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $50.00

: $50.00 Key Support: $39.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $56.78. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises Target to $58.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Raises Target to $58.00) (Feb. 27) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $49.00) (Feb. 27)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $49.00) (Feb. 27) Wolfe Research: Initiated with Outperform (Target $60.00) (Feb. 24)

Top ETF Exposure

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IBRN): 3.66% Weight

XENE Price Action: Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares were up 16.17% at $48.72 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

