CIDP is a rare, acquired autoimmune disorder where the immune system damages the myelin sheath of peripheral nerves, causing progressive or relapsing muscle weakness, numbness, and sensory loss lasting over 8 weeks.

Dianthus’ Trial Update

The company confirmed that it achieved the GO criteria of 20 confirmed responders with fewer than 40 planned participants completing the open-label Part A of the trial.

Furthermore, Dianthus plans to engage with regulators to streamline the trial design and expects to enroll up to 256 patients in Part A, randomizing 128 patients in Part B.

In addition, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) review confirmed the GO decision, noting no related serious infections or adverse events.

The company will maintain the Part A dose of 300mg/2mL Q2W (once every two weeks), plans to engage with regulators to remove the 600mg/4mL.

Analyst Sees Best-Case Scenario

William Blair wrote on Monday, “Yes, these are small patient numbers, but we view these data as achieving a best-case scenario for claseprubart in CIDP at this development stage.”

Analyst Myles Minter sees CAPTIVATE Part B proceeding with only 128 participants after dropping the 600 mg Q2W dose as clear upside on the product profile.

William Blair remains bullish here, with claseprubart continuing to demonstrate a best-in-class profile.

Dianthus Therapeutics Technical Analysis

The company’s $514.4 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2025, provides runway into 2028.

The stock is currently trading 32.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 83.4% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant strength in the longer term.

Shares have increased 167.87% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 75.93, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory, while the MACD stands at 3.5216, above its signal line of 2.3007, suggesting bullish momentum. The combination of overbought RSI and bullish MACD indicates bearish momentum, signaling that traders should watch for potential corrections.

Key Resistance : $75.00

: $75.00 Key Support: $65.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $79.30. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 4)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (March 4) Wedbush : Outperform (Raises Target to $55.00) (February 11)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $55.00) (February 11) Jefferies: Buy (Raises Target to $81.00) (February 2)

DNTH Price Action: Dianthus Therapeutics shares were up 22.79% at $80.06 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock