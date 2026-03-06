Novo Nordisk AS (NYSE:NVO) and Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have reportedly ended their public feud, with the drugmaker deciding to sell its weight-loss drug on the telehealth platform.

The announcement regarding the new partnership is expected as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Last month, Novo Nordisk sued Hims & Hers after the latter began marketing a compounded version of its new weight-loss pill. The company alleged patent violations, citing the ingredient used in Wegovy.

In 2025, Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers also announced a partnership, but the drugmaker ended the agreement abruptly after the platform declined to stop promoting the compounded versions of the drugs.

“We are always in conversation with companies that can help improve patient access to FDA-approved medicines for people living with chronic diseases. These talks happen on an ongoing basis, and we will discuss if/when we have final details to share,” a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Benzinga in an emailed statement.

Hims & Hers did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Weight-Loss Drug Market Pressure Builds

The competition has grown due to the recent supply shortages. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has indicated plans to increase scrutiny of copycat weight-loss drugs.

Price Action: After-hours trading saw shares of Hims & Hers Health surge 39.77% to $22, after closing Friday down 0.88% at $15.74. Shares of Novo Nordisk closed at $38.58 on Friday, down 1.25%, but rose 2.12% to $39.40 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Novo Nordisk is exhibiting weakness across the short, medium, and long-term, although its Quality score ranks in the 76th percentile.

