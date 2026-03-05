Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) shares surged to a high of $1.61 before falling during Thursday’s premarket session following the release of topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial for SKNJCT-003.

The Phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Doxorubicin Microneedle Array (D-MNA) to non-invasively treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin.

BCC is the most common, slow-growing, and highly curable form of skin cancer, usually caused by long-term UV exposure.

The stock’s movement comes as the company reported a 73% clinical clearance rate, which may support an end-of-phase meeting with the FDA in the first half of 2026.

Skin Cancer Data

The topline results from the SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical study indicated that the 200µg dose cohort achieved a 73% clinical clearance rate and a 40% histological clearance rate.

The study involved 90 patients with nodular basal cell carcinoma (BCC).

These results are seen as decision-grade evidence of clinical activity, reinforcing the company’s strategy to advance its development programs and pursue strategic partnerships.

The company aims to compile a comprehensive Clinical Study Report by the second quarter of 2026, which will include full safety analyses and procedural observations.

Medicus Pharma Technical Analysis

Currently, the stock is trading 8.70% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), reflecting short-term strength, while it is 12.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some longer-term challenges.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased significantly, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in momentum in the near term.

Key Resistance : $1.75

: $1.75 Key Support: $1.25

MDCX Price Action: Medicus Pharma shares were down 21.01% at $1.09 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

