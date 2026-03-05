Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rolled out its new Employer Connect platform on Wednesday, targeting the roughly half of commercially insured American employees without covered access to obesity medicines.

A $1.7 Trillion Problem Gets A New Access Strategy

Obesity affects over 100 million American adults. It costs the U.S. economy more than $1.7 trillion annually — $480 billion in direct medical costs and $1.24 trillion in lost productivity, per Milken Institute data.

Yet coverage for obesity medications remains inconsistent across employer-sponsored plans.

“For far too many people living with obesity, starting or staying on treatment isn’t just a medical decision, it’s an access decision driven by coverage and cost,” said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities.

Over Fifteen Administrators, One Platform

The platform launches with more than 15 independent program administrators. Dispensing pharmacies HealthDyne and CenterWell provide nationwide pharmacy support.

Administrators include 9amHealth, Calibrate Health, GoodRx, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company, Teladoc Health, Transcarent, Waltz Health and others.

Zepbound KwikPen Priced At $449 Across All Doses

Through the platform, Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) KwikPen — recently Food and Drug Administration-approved for single-patient use, delivering four weekly injections — is available to network pharmacies at $449 across all doses.

Final employer cost and employee out-of-pocket costs will vary based on the chosen program administrator, dispensing fees, and cost-share model.

“This innovation can help employees access authentic obesity management medicines with more affordable out-of-pocket costs,” said Kevin Hern, senior vice president of Lilly Employer.

Clinical Results Back The Demand

In the SURMOUNT-1 trial, adults taking Zepbound 15 mg lost an average of 20.9% of body weight over 72 weeks versus 3.1% on placebo.

In the SURMOUNT-5 open-label study, Zepbound users lost an average of 50 lbs (20.2%) versus 33 lbs (13.7%) for injectable Wegovy users.

Zepbound carries a boxed warning for possible thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not approved for cosmetic weight loss. Individual results vary.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were down 0.06% at $1002.97 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

