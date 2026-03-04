On Wednesday, KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) announced a strategic initiative to deploy and further develop an on-premises artificial intelligence infrastructure platform tailored for the biotechnology industry.

The company aims to position itself as an AI infrastructure partner for biotech firms by deploying secure systems directly within client environments, ensuring proprietary biological data remains under the client's control.

The platform will operate under a platform-as-a-service model intended to generate recurring revenue by licensing AI capabilities to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

KALA said the opportunity comes as the world's 20 largest pharmaceutical companies collectively spent about $167 billion on research and development in 2024, while AI adoption in drug discovery remains in its early stages.

Researgency Licensing Agreement

KALA also entered a platform development and exclusive license agreement with 2624465 Ontario Inc., operating as Younet AI, for a proprietary AI research platform called Researgency.

The agreement grants KALA exclusive worldwide rights to deploy the platform in the biotechnology field for an initial 12-month term, with options for renewal.

The company plans to first deploy the platform internally by applying Researgency to its MSC-S biological datasets and KPI-012 clinical program before expanding to external biotech partners.

According to the company, the platform's on-premises, data-sovereign architecture is designed to differentiate Researgency from centralized AI platforms by allowing biotechnology companies to use advanced AI tools without transferring sensitive intellectual property to external cloud environments.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 2.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and is 3.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength but potential resistance in the longer term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased significantly, reflecting challenges faced by the company, and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, indicating some bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should watch for potential shifts in market sentiment.

Key Resistance : 50 cents

: 50 cents Key Support : 35 cents

: 35 cents

KALA Price Action: Kala Bio shares were up 5.51% at $0.37 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

