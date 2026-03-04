SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has surged over 200% over the last six months, with a year-to-date stock jump of around 45%.

The cancer drug developer Sellas Life Sciences could be a candidate for a short squeeze, with a short interest sitting as high as 27.21%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Over the last three months, SELLAS Life Sciences’ stock has gained after the ASH 2025 data presentation and an update from the ongoing Phase 3 REGAL trial.

ASH 2025 Data Presentation

In December 2025, SELLAS Life Sciences presented clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of SLS009 in combination with azacitidine (AZA) and venetoclax (VEN) for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with myelodysplastic syndrome-related changes (AML-MR).

SLS009 in combination with AZA/VEN demonstrated clinically meaningful activity, and among the 35 evaluable patients, the overall response rate was 46%, including 29% achieving CR/CRi.

The median overall survival was exceedingly higher than the expected 2.6 months in this R/R AML patient population, and in the least pretreated cohort, mOS reached 8.9 months.

Phase 3 REGAL Trial Update

In December 2025, SELLAS Life Sciences provided an update on the ongoing Phase 3 REGAL trial evaluating Galinpepimut-S (GPS) as a potential maintenance therapy in patients with AML after second complete remission (CR2).

Following the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommendation in August 2025 that the Phase 3 REGAL trial continue without modification, it was expected that the 80th event (death) required to trigger the final analysis would occur before year-end.

The company’s contract research organization managing the REGAL trial reported a pooled number of events was 72 as of December 26, 2025.

SLS Technical Analysis

SELLAS Life Sciences is currently trading at $5.50, just one cent below its 52-week high of $5.51, showcasing significant bullish momentum over the past year with a 364.40% increase.

The stock is well above all key moving averages, indicating a strong upward trend. It trades 31.6% above the 20-day SMA and an impressive 137.4% above the 200-day SMA.

The recent golden cross in March, where the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, further bolsters the bullish outlook.

The technical indicators reinforce this positive trend. The RSI is currently at 72.66, suggesting that the stock might be overbought, which could lead to a pullback or consolidation in the short term.

However, the MACD stands at 35 cents above the signal line, indicating continued bullish momentum.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.01) — The stock is significantly outperforming the broader market in terms of momentum.

The Verdict: SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum play. With a high momentum score of 99.01, the stock is demonstrating robust market performance, which could attract more investors looking for growth opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

SLS Price Action: SELLAS Life Sciences Gr shares were up 2.59% at $5.44 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $5.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock