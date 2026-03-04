Firefly Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF) shares are up on Wednesday as the company continues to develop its foundation model of the human brain.

Expanded Commercial Footprint

Firefly reported a remarkable 20-fold expansion of its commercial footprint and a 33-fold increase in EEG/ERP brain scan volumes.

The company ended 2025 with partnerships with 99 commercial users, who completed over 10,800 EEG/ERP brain scans, marking year-over-year increases of 1,880% in partner sites and 3,227% in clinical assessments.

In addition, Firefly’s proprietary database now consists of over 191,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository.

This growth is expected to enhance its capabilities in AI-driven biomarker discovery and improve diagnostic methods for neurological conditions.

Management Commentary

“…With an exponentially growing foundation of clean data, and by deploying NVIDIA L40S GPU acceleration to power next-generation EEG/ERP processing, the Company believes that it is poised to make additional new breakthroughs in cognitive brain biomarker discovery, and to fulfill its goal of building and launching the world’s first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain,” said Greg Lipschitz, Firefly’s CEO.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 75.18% above its previous close, reflecting strong momentum. Shares have increased significantly over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

AIFF Price Action: Firefly Neuroscience shares were up over 60% at $1.10 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

