Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) shares are up on Wednesday following the company’s announcement that its drug, Namodenoson, successfully met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2a study for pretreated pancreatic cancer patients.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s Pancreatic Cancer Data

The Phase 2a study results indicated that Namodenoson demonstrated a significant improvement in overall survival rates among patients, which analysts view as a promising development for Can-Fite.

The company reported that the treatment was well-tolerated, with a favorable safety profile.

Secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

Survival follow-up remains ongoing, with 1/3 of patients currently alive at the time of data cut-off.

As follow-up continues, survival outcomes are expected to further mature and will be announced during upcoming scientific meetings.

In addition to the positive trial results, Can-Fite is also focusing on expanding its clinical trials to further explore the drug’s efficacy in advanced liver cancer.

Can-Fite completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2a pancreatic cancer clinical trial of Namodenoson in January. Topline efficacy data is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Additional Potential Indications For Lead Drug

In February, Can-Fite BioPharma received a Canadian patent covering the use of Namodenoson for reducing fat mass and body weight, providing intellectual property protection as an anti-obesity therapy.

The company reported that a patient with advanced decompensated liver cirrhosis who was treated with Namodenoson subsequently underwent a successful liver transplantation.

CANF Price Action: Can Fite Biopharma shares were up 108.00% at $10.40 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $3.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

