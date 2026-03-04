Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on Wednesday announced the deployment of the OpenAI API to support IND-enabling development of HT-KIT, targeting rare and aggressive KIT-driven cancers.

The company integrated an OpenAI-powered API platform into the HT-KIT development workflow to support preclinical data analysis, molecular modeling of KIT-driven pathways, and preparation of regulatory documentation ahead of IND submission.

Hoth Therapeutics’ HT-KIT Results Show Success In Rare Cancers

HT-KIT achieved over 80% reduction of KIT mRNA/protein across in vitro systems and in vivo models of systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

No dose-limiting toxicities observed in the reported preclinical work to date.

In xenograft models, statistically significant tumor-volume reduction by Day 8 was observed, accompanied by apoptotic signaling consistent with KIT pathway knockdown.

GLP-validated bioanalytical methods completed to support pharmacokinetic, biodistribution, and exposure-response analyses for IND.

HT-KIT is advancing toward Investigational New Drug (IND) submission and Phase 1 clinical evaluation, and has received Orphan Drug Designation.

In February, Hoth Therapeutics revealed preclinical data from a glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) study for obesity and metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease.

In January, Hoth Therapeutics shared interim results from the open-label pharmacokinetic (PK) cohort of its ongoing CLEER-001 trial evaluating HT-001 in cancer patients receiving EGFR inhibitor therapy.

100% of evaluable patients achieved clinical response by Week 6, accompanied by an approximate 50% reduction in investigator-assessed disease severity (using the ARIGA scale) from baseline.

In September 2025, Hoth Therapeutics shared combined findings from multiple preclinical programs evaluating HT-KIT.

HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death in preclinical models of GIST and systemic mastocytosis as early as 24 hours post-treatment, with statistically significant tumor shrinkage observed by day 8.

HOTH Price Action: Hoth Therapeutics stock closed at $0.997 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

