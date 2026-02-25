Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced plans on Tuesday to cut the list prices of its GLP-1 drugs by up to 50% in the U.S. starting in 2027.

The price reduction will affect the obesity injection Wegovy, its pill counterpart, the diabetes shot Ozempic, and the oral diabetes drug Rybelsus. The new list price for these medications will be $675 per month, a significant drop from their current prices, which range from $1,027 to $1,350 per month.

According to Millar, out-of-pocket costs for commercially insured patients using Novo's drugs vary widely. While some may pay as little as $25 per month under optimal coverage, those enrolled in high-deductible plans often must cover nearly the full list price until meeting their deductible. As a result, some patients delay or forgo treatment, with high-deductible plan enrollment rising in recent years due to lower premium trade-offs.

Novo Upbeat On Medicare

NVO Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Novo Nordisk stock declined 26.34%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, it dropped 2.62% to close at $38.59.

