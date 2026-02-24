Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) stock fell Tuesday as the company announced results from its Phase 1b trial for pociredir in sickle cell disease.

The company released initial results from the ongoing 20 mg dose cohort of the Phase 1b PIONEER trial of pociredir.

Mean absolute fetal hemoglobin (HbF) increased by 9.9% at six weeks of treatment with pociredir (vs. 5.6% at week six and 8.6% at week 12 in the 12 mg cohort), increasing from a baseline of 7.1% to 16.9%.

Sickle Cell Trial Data

In the recent announcement on Tuesday, Fulcrum reported that mean absolute fetal hemoglobin (HbF) increased by 12.2% at Week 12 in the 20 mg cohort compared to 8.6% in the 12 mg cohort, with 58% of patients achieving HbF levels of 20% or more.

The proportion of HbF-containing red blood cells (F-cells) increased from a mean of 31% at baseline to 63% at Week 12 (n=10), indicating progression toward pan-cellular HbF induction.

F-cells are more resistant to sickling and hemolysis because of HbF-mediated inhibition of sickle hemoglobin (HbS) polymerization. The company on Tuesday highlighted that Higher proportions of F-cells are associated with improved RBC health.

The trial demonstrated improvements in markers of hemolysis and anemia, with no serious adverse events reported, which could indicate a strong safety profile for pociredir.

Safety

One patient discontinued on Day 1 due to an unrelated Grade 5 serious adverse event and is excluded from the PD analysis set but is included in the safety analysis set.

Fulcrum plans to report additional data from the 20 mg cohort, including through the 4-week follow-up period, at a future medical conference.

Next Steps

Fulcrum plans to initiate a potential registration-enabling trial in the second half of 2026, following discussions with regulators.

Fulcrum also plans to engage with the European Medicines Agency in mid-2026 to obtain protocol assistance and feedback on the design of the next trial.

In addition, Fulcrum is activating sites for an open-label extension trial for participants in the PIONEER trial to evaluate the safety and durability of response with pociredir.

The company ended 2025 with $352.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing a projected cash runway through 2029.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $12.80. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Initiated with Overweight (Target $20.00) (Jan. 12)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $20.00) (Jan. 12) Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Dec. 11, 2025)

: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Dec. 11, 2025) B of A Securities: Underperform (Raises Target to $7.00) (Dec. 9, 2025)

FULC Price Action: Fulcrum Therapeutics shares were down 10.01% at $9.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

