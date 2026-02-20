GRAIL Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) stock plunged during Friday’s premarket session following the announcement of results from the NHS-Galleri trial, which evaluated the effectiveness of the Galleri test in reducing late-stage cancer diagnoses.

The Galleri multi-cancer early detection test is a proactive tool to screen for cancer. With a simple blood draw, Galleri can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

The stock’s decline comes as the broader market experienced gains, with the Nasdaq rising 0.43% and the S&P 500 up 0.35%, indicating that company-specific factors may be influencing the price action.

Trial Data

The company’s NHS-Galleri trial results, released on Thursday, showed a favorable trend in the reduction of Stage IV cancer diagnoses, although the primary endpoint was not met.

Following the disclosure, Johnson Fistel has launched an investigation into GRAIL to assess whether the company's executive officers complied with federal securities laws on investor disclosures and whether investor losses may be recoverable.

The trial evaluated annual multi-cancer screening with the Galleri test in England’s National Health Service (NHS) over three years in 142,000 participants aged 50 to 77.

Adding Galleri to standard of care screening resulted in a substantial and clinically meaningful reduction in Stage IV diagnoses compared with standard of care alone across the pre-specified group of 12 deadly cancers.

Stage IV diagnoses in these cancers decreased with each year of sequential screening, with a greater than 20% reduction in the second and third rounds. Similar reductions were observed across all cancers.

Annual screening with the Galleri test plus standard of care screening resulted in a four-fold improvement in the overall cancer detection rate compared to standard of care screening alone in England for breast, colorectal, cervical, and high-risk lung cancer.

For the U.S. market, the Galleri premarket approval application is pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In addition, the company announced plans to expand its U.S. sales force based on NHS-Galleri and PATHFINDER 2 trial results.

Earnings Snapshot

GRAIL reported a quarterly loss of $2.44 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of a $2.73 loss.

Quarterly revenue totaled $43.597 million, essentially in line with the analyst consensus estimate of $43.600 million.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 47.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 40.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 112.58%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.93, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is at 0.2738, below its signal line at 0.5506, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $64.50

: $64.50 Key Support: $20.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Baird : Initiated with Outperform (Target $113.00) (Feb. 17)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $113.00) (Feb. 17) Guggenheim : Buy (Raises Target to $130.00) (Jan. 26)

: Buy (Raises Target to $130.00) (Jan. 26) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $110.00) (Dec. 2, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GRAIL, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Strong (Score: 97.96) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: GRAIL’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the Momentum (97.96) confirms the strong trend, the mixed technical indicators suggest that investors should monitor for potential volatility.

GRAL Price Action: Grail shares were down 47.90% at $52.90 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Aunt Spray via Shutterstock