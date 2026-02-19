Carlsmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARL) stock ended Wednesday higher on news of the first personalized cervical plating procedure utilizing its corra Cervical Plating System.

The development supported positive sentiment around the stock, even as broader markets traded flat.

Carlsmed’s Milestone

The company highlighted that the procedure was performed at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), marking a significant milestone in its product development.

Carlsmed anticipates conducting additional evaluations in the coming months and aims for a commercial launch later this year.

The corra system is designed to stabilize the cervical spine during fusion procedures, utilizing patient-specific plates tailored to individual anatomical needs. This innovation aims to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes.

Utilizing Carlsmed’s digital surgery ecosystem, key anatomical aspects, including screw positioning and plate curvature, are tailored pre-operatively to each vertebral level, helping support consistent fixation and precise alignment for Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) procedures.

When used in conjunction with the aprevo cervical planning and interbody fusion devices, the corra Personalized Plating System can provide anatomical fit and fixation for patients.

Wall Street Stays Bullish

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $20.25. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Dec. 15, 2025)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Dec. 15, 2025) Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Nov. 7, 2025)

: Buy (Raises Target to $20.00) (Nov. 7, 2025) BTIG: Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (Nov. 7, 2025)

CARL Price Action: Carlsmed shares closed Wednesday up 5.99% at $11.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

