Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics in drug discovery.

This partnership aims to enhance the development of tailored therapies, adding pressure as broader markets edged lower.

Merck on Wednesday said Mayo Clinic is the world’s top-ranked hospital system.

Under this agreement, Merck will utilize Mayo Clinic’s extensive multimodal data, including laboratory results and clinical insights, to validate AI models and improve drug development strategies.

This collaboration marks Mayo Clinic’s first strategic partnership of this scale with a global biopharmaceutical company, reflecting a significant step in integrating clinical data with AI capabilities.

The partnership will initially focus on high-need therapeutic areas, where advanced analytics can drive progress in developing more effective therapies, including Inflammatory bowel disease, atopic dermatitis, and multiple sclerosis.

Technical Analysis

Merck is currently trading 6.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.4% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 45.96% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 69.33, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $123.50

: $123.50 Key Support: $115.00

Sector Performance

Merck is currently underperforming its sector, with shares down 0.30% while the healthcare sector gained 0.00% on the previous trading day. The sector has shown a 1.27% increase over the past 30 days, indicating a generally positive trend.

Despite the healthcare sector’s stability, Merck’s performance suggests that specific company dynamics are at play. The stock’s recent collaboration with Mayo Clinic may not have been enough to offset broader market pressures, as it lags behind sector performance.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $119.95. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Feb. 6)

: Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Feb. 6) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $120.00) (Feb. 4)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $120.00) (Feb. 4) Cantor Fitzgerald: Neutral (Raises Target to $120.00) (Feb. 4)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Merck & Co., highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 25.38 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 25.38 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Quality : 37.35 — Balance sheet remains healthy.

: 37.35 — Balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: 88.35 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Merck & Co.’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the Momentum (88.35) confirms the strong trend, the low Value (25.38) score warns that the stock is priced for perfection—investors should ride the trend but use tight stop-losses.

MRK Price Action: Merck shares were down 0.81% at $120.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $123.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

