The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous Rybrevant Faspro (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) as a monotherapy for adults with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The designation covers patients with cancer that is recurrent or metastatic and human papillomavirus (HPV)-unrelated after disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

A key factor in the extension was the achievement of engagement and satisfaction metrics during the initial pilot phase.

Based on these metrics, Johnson & Johnson broadened the way patients can access the enrolment channels beyond the initial pilot funnel in mid-January 2026, reflecting continued confidence in the programme’s performance.

The collaboration was initially signed in January 2025, has been extended to mid-2026 with the same economic terms, including a fixed monthly management fee.

“We are establishing a scalable go-to-market model for pharma, with continued focus on disciplined execution, recurring revenue growth, and expansion across immunology and inflammation. We look forward to updating the market on further developments,” commented Marla Dubinsky, CEO and Co-founder of Trellus Health.

As previously disclosed, Trellus Health expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be approximately $545 thousand and has further reduced its monthly cash burn to around $400 thousand by late 2025 from around $440 thousand in October 2025.

This was moderately offset by recurring monthly management fees generated during the second half of the year.

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson shares were trading at $243.31 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $246.34, according to Benzinga Pro data.

