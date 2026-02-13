Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY) shares are down during Friday’s premarket session as the company faces leadership changes amid ongoing challenges in its drug pipeline.

On Thursday, the French drugmaker with a market cap of around $113.6 billion closed 4.5% lower, closer to the lower end of the 52-week range of $44.62-$60.12.

The stock’s decline comes as the board announced the departure of CEO Paul Hudson, who will be succeeded by Belén Garijo, adding pressure as broader markets edged lower.

Sanofi CEO Transition Amid Pipeline Challenges

On Thursday, Sanofi’s board decided not to renew Paul Hudson’s mandate, with his last day as CEO set for February 17.

Belén Garijo will take over after the Group’s Annual General Meeting on April 29, as the company aims to enhance its strategy and innovation capacity, particularly in Research & Development.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Sanofi reported a 32.2% increase in sales of its top drug, Dupixent, totaling 4.2 billion euros.

However, the company is grappling with declining vaccine sales, which dropped by 2.5% to 2 billion euros, and concerns over the future performance of Dupixent as it approaches loss of exclusivity.

Sanofi Shares Underperform Amid Bearish Trends

The stock is currently trading 1.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Shares have decreased by 12.89% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 45.73, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $49.00

: $49.00 Key Support: $45.00

Sanofi’s Strategic Focus on Immunology and Vaccines

Sanofi develops and markets drugs with a concentration in immunology, vaccines, and rare diseases. Although the company offers a diverse array of drugs, its highest revenue generator, Dupixent, accounts for approximately 30% of total sales.

Profits for this immunology blockbuster drug are shared with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) .

The recent leadership change is significant as it reflects the company’s need to address ongoing challenges in its drug pipeline and market performance. With the new CEO, Sanofi aims to strengthen its governance and innovation capacity, which will be crucial for its future growth.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $61.50. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Downgraded to Neutral (January 16)

: Downgraded to Neutral (January 16) Barclays : Downgraded to Equal-Weight (January 6)

: Downgraded to Equal-Weight (January 6) Guggenheim: Downgraded to Neutral (December 9, 2025)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a fair P/E multiple, the strong consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the 32% upside to analyst targets.

SNY Price Action: Sanofi shares were down 0.68% at $46.71 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock