Tech entrepreneur-turned longevity evangelist Bryan Johnson, who spends millions trying to reverse his biological age, has unveiled his most exclusive experiment yet: a $1 million-a-year health program with just three slots.

In a post on X on Thursday, Johnson announced "Immortals," calling it the exact protocol he has followed for the past five years in his quest to slow aging. The offering, he said, includes a dedicated concierge team, round-the-clock AI guidance, continuous biomarker tracking, and access to what he described as the world's best therapies.

The Price Of Not Dying

The headline number is hard to ignore: $1 million per year, fully managed.

Applicants must pass an interview process, hire a dedicated assistant, and commit significant time to the regimen. Only three people will be admitted to the top tier — at least for now.

Johnson framed the program as the world's most advanced health protocol, built around constant measurement, scientific testing, and repeated interventions — the same principles behind his own daily routine of supplements, strict diets, sleep optimization, and experimental treatments.

A Tiered Path To Longevity

While the seven-figure entry point targets the ultra-wealthy, Johnson says cheaper versions are coming.

For the “Immortals” program, he outlined a $60,000 "supported" tier and a free digital version in the months ahead, arguing that costs should fall as the system scales. The long-term goal, he wrote, is universal access to the same standard of care, regardless of income.

