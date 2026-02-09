The Super Bowl ad by Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) has sparked controversy over the reliability and ethical implications of the newly promoted cancer-detection test launched earlier this month.

Questions Emerge Over Cancer Test Accuracy

The ad, which aired during the Super Bowl over the weekend, promoted a new product by Hims & Hers, a blood test designed to detect over 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear. This includes hard-to-detect cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian, which currently have no routine screening options.

The ad, narrated by artist Common, suggests that the test offers the same access to healthcare as the wealthy, without the need for connections.

However, questions have been raised about the test's reliability, as its maker, Grail Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) advises that results should be followed up with further medical testing to confirm a cancer diagnosis.

Critics say the ad's depiction of a man receiving a "No cancer signal detected" result risks giving patients a false sense of reassurance. Interim results from October 2025 show the test detects roughly 40% of cancers, meaning it misses more than half of cases even when cancer is present.

Eric Topol of Scripps Research told The Washington Post that Galleri could benefit people at high cancer risk, but warned that broad use may waste money and produce misleading results.

The test, which scans for tiny DNA fragments shed by cancer cells in the blood, will be offered by Hims & Hers to the subscribers of its $350 lab service at a cost of $700, representing about a 25% discount from the manufacturer's list price.

Grail has requested approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the agency's most rigorous regulatory pathway for medical devices and diagnostics.

Earnings Miss Compounds Regulatory Risks



This move followed the company’s disappointing Q3 earnings report in November. Hims & Hers posted EPS of 6 cents, missing estimates, while revenue of $598.97 million topped expectations. The company guided fourth-quarter revenue below consensus and narrowed its 2025 revenue outlook roughly in line with analyst forecasts.



Price Action: Over the past year, Hims & Hers stock declined 48.58%, as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Friday, the stock fell 1.96% to close at $23.02.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock