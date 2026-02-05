Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) on Thursday announced the launch of its new AI-designed virtual clinic platform, NeuroCare, in collaboration with the University of California, San Diego.

The launch marks the first step in deploying Nexalin's digital health ecosystem, designed to increase patient access, reduce costs, and provide long-term physician-patient care and monitoring across critical brain-health indications.

The collaboration builds upon Nexalin's ongoing clinical research relationship with UC San Diego, where patient enrollment has begun in trials evaluating Nexalin's non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation.

The NeuroCare digital platform is integrated with Nexalin's next-generation Gen-3 HALO headset, which delivers improved Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) in a home-based setting.

The clinical trial marks the official launch of Nexalin's new Gen-3 HALO headset, which is now managed and monitored during treatment through the Nexalin NeuroCare virtual clinic.

Virtual Clinics And Patient Care

Through the NeuroCare virtual clinic platform, patients with Alzheimer's/dementia, mood disorders (such as depression and anxiety), and military-related conditions, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), will be able to engage with Nexalin's HALO headset, a frequency-based neurostimulation treatment administered in the patients' home.

The NeuroCare platform enables remote treatment monitoring, enhanced privacy, and continuity of care, operating within a subscription-based business model that supports sustainable revenue and long-term patient outcomes.

Patients can initiate care through a secure remote channel without physically visiting a clinic, thereby eliminating waiting-room delays, reducing physician expenses, and overcoming stigma by offering a private, home-based treatment environment. Real-time monitoring tools support physicians.

On Monday, Nexalin Technology highlighted peer-reviewed clinical research validating its proprietary neurostimulation technology across multiple neurological and psychiatric conditions.

Price Action: NXL stock is up 11.51% at $0.63 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

