On Monday, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) said it regained full rights to WVE-006 from GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK) .

The update follows agreement with GSK, whose respiratory portfolio is focused on large-scale diseases, that Wave is well placed to advance the WVE-006 program in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare condition.

AATD is an inherited genetic disorder caused by SERPINA1 gene mutations, resulting in low levels of a protective protein (AAT) that leads to severe, early-onset emphysema/COPD and liver disease.

The agreement was made prior to data becoming available from the next cohort of the RestorAATion-2 trial, which remains on track for the first quarter of 2026.

Data from the 400 mg multidose cohort of the ongoing RestorAATion-2 clinical trial are on track for the first quarter of 2026; single and multidose data from the 600 mg final cohort are expected in 2026.

Wave is now accelerating its registrational strategy for WVE-006 and plans to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a potential accelerated approval pathway, with regulatory feedback expected mid-2026.

Wave and GSK’s collaboration continues to progress, and in January 2026, GSK selected a fourth program to advance to a development candidate.

Under the collaboration, GSK can advance up to eight programs leveraging Wave’s PRISM platform, with target validation work ongoing across multiple therapy areas. Assuming advancement of these programs, Wave would be eligible for up to $2.8 billion in milestone payments.

Wave continues to expect that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2028.

Price Action: WVE stock is up 4.48% at $13.52 at the last check on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

