This COVID-Era Biotech Favorite Is Surging Once Again On Strong Q4 Guidance: Momentum Score Spikes

Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is seeing fresh momentum in recent weeks, with the stock off to a flying start in 2026.

The company that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, for its mRNA vaccines, has witnessed a steep 91.87% decline since its all-time high in 2021. Things, however, are starting to look up once again for the company, with several tailwinds aligning in its favor.

Moderna’s Momentum Spikes

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings is a sign of strength in a stock, calculated based on its price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

Moderna's Momentum score has surged from 22.5 to 74.61 in just one week, reflecting a sharp turnaround in investor sentiment. The stock is now up 76% from its November 2025 lows, and the rally hasn't cooled off, with shares climbing 31.7% in the past month and adding another 14.8% over the past week alone.

The move follows Moderna's better-than-expected full-year 2025 outlook, with revenue now projected at $1.9 billion, about $100 million above the midpoint provided during the third-quarter earnings call. The company also improved its cost picture, lowering its GAAP operating expense forecast by roughly $200 million for the year.

It also increased its projected year-end cash balance to $8.1 billion, fueling significant investor optimism around the beaten-down stock.

Shares of Moderna were down 3.01% on Thursday, closing at $39.36, and are up 0.66% overnight. The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms.

