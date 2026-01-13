Nvidia, Eli Lilly Launch $1 Billion AI Lab To Build Meds

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) are launching a lab designed to apply advanced artificial intelligence to drug development.

The collaboration will combine Lilly's expertise in biology, medicine, and manufacturing with Nvidia's leadership in AI, accelerated computing, and infrastructure.

The five-year timetable includes a $1-billion investment from partners to support the San Francisco Bay Area-based initiative.

The teams aim to generate large-scale biological data and build powerful AI models that can shorten the path from early research to viable medicines.

NVIDIA BioNeMo will serve as the core platform for model development.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on building a continuous learning system that connects Lilly's wet labs with computational dry labs.

The initiative expands on Lilly's previously announced AI supercomputer and will incorporate next-generation NVIDIA architectures, including NVIDIA Vera Rubin.

The AI factory Lilly unveiled last fall is expected to train large biomedical models for identifying and validating new molecules, while also supporting applications in manufacturing and medical imaging.

The lab is expected to begin work early this year.

Lilly TuneLab, an AI and machine learning platform, provides biotech companies with access to select Lilly models for drug discovery. TuneLab will include NVIDIA Clara open foundation models for life sciences as part of a future workflow offering.

