Eupraxia Trial Data Shows Lasting Tissue Healing In Patients With Inflamed Esophagus

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) on Thursday reported 12-week and 36-week tissue health data from the Phase 1b/2a portion of its ongoing RESOLVE trial of EP-104GI for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

At 12 weeks, patients receiving the highest dose (8 mg/site) showed the strongest improvement from baseline, approaching near-complete normalization of esophageal tissue. At 36 weeks, patients in the 4 mg/site cohorts sustained the tissue health gains observed at week 12.

To date, Eupraxia has observed that in patients who had at least 60% of their esophagus treated with EP-104GI:

At 12 weeks (n=19), 58% of patients achieved clinical remission.

At 24 weeks (n=14), 79% of patients maintained clinical remission

At 52 weeks (n=6), 67% of patients maintained clinical remission.

To date, over 200 patient-months of follow-up have been reported in 31 patients across all cohorts.

There have been no serious adverse events reported, and no cases of oral candidiasis.

EP-104GI has been reported to be well tolerated at all dose levels, including at the highest dose (8mg/site).

In September 2025, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals reported data from patients in Cohort nine of the dose escalation portion of the RESOLVE trial, the first time patients received an 8mg dose per injection.

Price Action: EPRX stock is up 2.77% at $7.40 at the last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock