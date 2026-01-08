InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on thursday said it is taking decisive steps to cut costs, streamline operations, and extend its cash runway as it sharpens its focus on izicopan, its lead investigational asset, while significantly scaling back spending tied to Gohibic (vilobelimab).

Gohibic is a medicine used to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection.

The company said the changes are intended to improve capital efficiency and support further development of izicopan across hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and other inflammatory and immunology (I&I) indications.

Restructuring Details

As part of the restructuring, InflaRx is reducing its workforce by about 30% and largely discontinuing non-essential activities outside izicopan development.

The company is also making substantial cuts to Gohibic-related commercial spending and support functions, reflecting a strategic shift away from broad commercialization efforts.

InflaRx expects the restructuring to result in a one-time charge of roughly $7 million.

Following the restructuring, the company anticipates a significantly leaner cost base and said it now expects its cash runway to extend into mid-2027.

Despite the pullback in spending, InflaRx said it will continue to support the ongoing BARDA-sponsored "Just Breathe" Phase 2 platform study evaluating Gohibic in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and does not expect the changes to affect the trial.

Gohibic will remain available for ordering in the U.S. under its emergency use authorization, with InflaRx maintaining the ability to meet demand on a reactive basis.

The company also said it continues to evaluate partnering opportunities for Gohibic in both the U.S. and Europe and plans to engage with the FDA on a potential development path for vilobelimab in pyoderma gangrenosum, likely with a partner.

Izicopan Focus

Looking ahead, InflaRx is prioritizing izicopan, citing data that suggest favorable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, as well as differentiation within the C5a/C5aR pathway.

The company said it is advancing toward Phase 2b readiness in HS and remains in discussions with the FDA on study design and endpoints.

Beyond HS, InflaRx sees an opportunity for izicopan in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other I&I indications.

The company recently closed a low-enrolling anti-IgE–refractory CSU cohort and plans to use existing Phase 2a data to guide next steps, with updates expected later this year.

IFRX Price Action: InflaRx shares were down 5.00% at $1.13 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock