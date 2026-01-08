Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock is trading lower on Thursday after the company shared updated data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib (IMM-1-104) with a modified chemotherapy combination (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer.

Thirty-four (34) patients in the trial had over 13 months median follow-up time.

Overall survival on the chemotherapy regimen after 12 months was 35%, compared to 64% in the atebimetinib combo trial.

The survival was 83% in the atebimetinib regime arm at 9 months vs. approximately 47% in the chemo combo arm. 94% vs. 67% overall survival at 6 months.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 8.5 months on atebimetinib compared to 5.5 months on chemotherapy. Confirmed Overall Response Rate (ORR) was 39% at 12 months vs. 23%.

Safety

As of the data cutoff date of December 15, 2025, atebimetinib (320mg dosed once daily) + mGnP showed a favorable tolerability profile in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with two categories of adverse events observed at the Grade 3 level in more than 10% of patients.

Upcoming Catalysts

Data from an expanded cohort of 50 pancreatic cancer patients from the atebimetinib + mGnP trial is expected in the first half of 2026.

The company expects to dose the first patient in the pivotal Phase 3 trial (MAPKeeper 301) of atebimetinib+mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer in mid-2026.

Immuneering expects to dose the first patient in the trial of atebimetinib in combination with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REGN) Libtayo (cemiplimab) in non-small cell lung cancer in the second half of 2026.

In December 2025, Immuneering reiterated that its current cash and cash equivalents, based on current operating plans, are sufficient to fund operations into 2029.

IMRX Price Action: Immuneering shares were down 26.53% at $6.12 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock