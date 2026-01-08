Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) , a commercial-stage healthcare technology company developing biomarker-driven augmented intelligence tools to diagnose chronic low back pain, provided a corporate update on Thursday detailing operating momentum, clinical progress, and financial strength as it enters 2026.

Commercial Momentum and Market Expansion

The company reported strong adoption of its proprietary Nociscan AI-augmented platform in 2025, with annual scan volumes rising 69% year over year.

Fourth-quarter scan volumes increased 114% from the prior year, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth across U.S., U.K., and European sites.

During the year, Aclarion added nine imaging centers and 22 new physician users, while expanding its commercial and leadership teams in the U.S. and U.K.

Clinical Validation and Product Development

Aclarion continued to build clinical and economic evidence supporting Nociscan. The CLARITY trial was launched in 2025 with seven activated sites, positioning the company for future commercial expansion.

A cost-effectiveness analysis published in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research concluded that Nociscan was more effective and less costly than provocative discography, saving $1,712 per patient and improving surgical success rates by 10%.

Additional real-world evidence and a technology overview were published in the International Journal of Spine Surgery.

Looking ahead, the company aims to enroll approximately 25% of patients in the CLARITY trial by the end of the second quarter of 2026, with an internal interim data readout expected in the third quarter.

Financial Position and Outlook

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Aclarion held $12.0 million in cash and carried no debt, extending its operating runway into the first half of 2027. The company raised more than $22.0 million in equity financing during the year.

"We are pleased with the progress Aclarion has made in strengthening our financial position, expanding clinical traction, and advancing Nociscan toward broader adoption," CEO Brent Ness said.

ACON Price Action: Aclarion shares were up 55.13% at $8.92 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by Albina Gavrilovic via Shutterstock