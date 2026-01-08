Matt Damon Says He Hasn't Been 'That Light Since High School' Following Gluten-Free Diet, Intense Training For 'The Odyssey'

Actor Matt Damon, 55, revealed that eliminating gluten from his diet and committing to intense daily training helped him reach his lightest weight since high school for his latest role in “The Odyssey.”

Gluten-Free Diet Drives Dramatic Weight Loss

During a Wednesday appearance on the New Heights podcast, Damon explained how he prepared for the physically demanding Christopher Nolan film.

"I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. He said he wanted me like lean but strong. It’s a weird thing," Damon said to hosts Jason and Travis Kelce, referring to the film’s director, Nolan.

To achieve the transformation, Damon worked closely with a trainer and followed a strict diet plan.

"Literally like stopped eating, just because of this other thing I did with my doctor, stopped eating gluten," he said.

He added, "I used to walk around between 185 and 200. I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school."

Intense Training Becomes A Daily Routine

Damon added that his fitness routine became a structured part of his day, comparing it to how athletes like the Kelce brothers prepare for football season.

"It’s like just part of your day. It’s part of your job, right? And it’s like yeah, you get really routinized about it and really kind of build your day around all that stuff," Damon said.

Wegovy And Orforglipron Deliver Major Weight Loss Results

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) launched the Wegovy pill, approved in December 2025, which helped patients lose an average of 17% of their body weight with diet and exercise, compared to 3% for a placebo.

Even without full adherence, users lost 14% versus 2% for the placebo.

Last year, Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) reported Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial results for oral orforglipron, showing all three doses reduced body weight significantly at 72 weeks.

Participants on the highest dose lost an average of 27.3 lbs (12.4%).

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock