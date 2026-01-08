Robert F. Kennedy Jr Unviels Upside-Down Food Pyramid In His Push To 'Make America Healthy Again': Here's What's In And What's Out

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled new federal dietary guidelines that visually overturn decades of nutrition advice, while sharpening the government's focus on whole foods and reducing added sugar.

Kennedy Jr. Targets Sugar With New Food Guidelines

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled an upside-down food pyramid that places vegetables, fruits, protein, dairy and healthy fats at the top, with whole grains at the bottom, reversing the traditional emphasis on carbohydrates.

"The new guidelines recognize that whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs," Kennedy said at a White House press briefing.

He added, "Added sugars, especially sugar-sweetened beverages, drive metabolic disease, and today, our government declares war on added sugar, highly processed foods."

The guidance emphasizes whole foods, whether fresh, frozen, canned, or dried, and highlights nutrient-dense swaps, such as low-sodium canned beans and unsweetened cereals.

US Guidelines Target Ultra-Processed Foods

Despite Kennedy's calls to end the "war on saturated fats," the guidelines retain the long-standing recommendation to limit saturated fat to 10% of daily calories.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said the emphasis should move away from fear of fat.

"You don't need to tiptoe around fat and dairy," Makary said.

He added, "The real issue is protein. The fact that 60 to 70% of the calories of kids today in America is ultraprocessed food."

The guidelines also advise Americans to consume less alcohol for better health and endorse full-fat dairy with no added sugar as a quality source of nutrients.

New Guidelines Put Real Food, Protein And Healthy Fats First

Federal leaders emphasized a major shift in U.S. nutrition policy under the current administration.

The HHS credited President Donald Trump with restoring "common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability," noting that past guidelines favored corporate interests.

The new Dietary Guidelines focus on high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and discourage ultra-processed foods and refined carbs.

Kennedy called the update a move to transform American eating habits and improve public health.

Secretary Brooke Rollins declared that real, nutrient-dense foods are now central to the American diet, highlighting more protein, dairy, healthy fats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables as the new standard under the current administration.

