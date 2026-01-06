What's Going On With Redhill Biopharma Stock On Tuesday?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is trading lower on Tuesday, possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 36% on Monday, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, RedHill Biopharma shared development progress for RHB-102 (Bekinda) in multiple gastrointestinal (GI) indications, including its development, via the accelerated FDA 505(b)(2) route, as a once-daily oral ondansetron therapy for GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist therapy-associated GI side effects.

RHB-102 is a patent-protected bimodal, immediate and extended-release, once-daily oral formulation of 5HT3 antagonist, ondansetron.

It is clinically aligned to improve titration success and reduce the #1 cause for early discontinuation of GLP-1/GIP-based diabetes & weight loss therapies like Eli Lilly and Co.’s (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro/Zepbound and Novo Nordisk A/S’ (NYSE:NVO) Ozempic/Wegovy.

RedHill further announced that it is currently pursuing potential U.S. FDA approval of RHB-102 for oncology support, with additional potential for use in post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV).

What Is The Impact Of RHB-102?

An extensive body of clinical and non-clinical data will be available to support potential FDA approval of RHB-102 for oncology support, as well as gastroenteritis, IBS-D, and GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist therapy-associated GI side effects.

These data include results from the RHB-102 U.S. Phase 3 GUARD gastroenteritis study and the positive Phase 2 IBS-D study, with both studies meeting their primary endpoints, which were published in JAMA Network Open and The American Journal of Gastroenterology, respectively.

In addition, data from a comparative PK clinical study, plus any additional outcomes from the planned Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept study in GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist therapy-associated GI side effects, will add to the weight of evidence in support of potential approval in multiple GI indications.

More than 2% of Americans take GLP-1 receptor agonists, but some estimates suggest up to 50% of patients discontinue GLP-1 within 3 months.

GI side-effect-driven discontinuation is considered a key contributor to reductions in forecasted GLP-1 market valuations, which, according to Goldman Sachs, could be reduced by an estimated $35 billion by 2030.

RDHL Price Action: Redhill Biopharma shares were down 4.29% at $1.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

