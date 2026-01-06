Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says His Biotech Company Is Working On 'Extending' Human Lifespan: Here Is How They Plan To Do It

Coinbase logo displayed on a smartphone screen. With Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Instagram profile photo in the background.
Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong said Monday that his longevity startup, NewLimit, is working on extending human lifespan by treating age-related diseases.

Can Aging Diseases Be Erased?

Armstrong said in an X post that the new venture’s goal is to extend healthspan by restoring the function cells had when they were younger.

“The thing that got me excited about that was like all these major diseases are correlated with aging,” Armstrong shared a clip from his recent podcast with Rick Robin.

He argued that returning cells to their youthful function would “automatically” knock out the diseases that occur later in life.

NewLimit Is A Unicorn

Founded in 2021, NewLimit raised $45 million in a funding round in October, just five months after it completed its Series B round. The latest raise valued the startup at $1.62 billion.

The company said that the fresh capital sets the stage for “clinical studies in a few years.”

The Race To Extend Human Lifespan Heats Up

There has been a consistent effort in recent years to develop technologies that help boost human lifespan.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences, a company building a “scalable and cost-effective” aging solution. The startup is chasing a valuation of $5 billion, according to a December report by STAT News.

Notably, shares of anti-aging and longevity research companies took a beating in 2025.

Stocks1-Year Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 1:00 a.m. ET)
Klotho Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO)-40.48%$0.32
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc, (NASDAQ:TELO)
               		-64.78%$1.49
Longevity Health Holdings Inc (OTCQB:XAGE)                         -97.96%$0.30

